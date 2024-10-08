Israel hit a residential building in the al-Mazzeh area west of Syria's capital Damascus, the state news agency reported Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicated that the strike had resulted in injuries among civilians, Syrian state media reported.

State media earlier reported that Syria's air defenses had intercepted "hostile" targets in the vicinity of Damascus.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attacks last year, amid fears over regional war as it also targets Lebanon, killing thousands of civilians and displacing hundreds of thousands of others, on top of its atrocities in Gaza, where it killed over 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.