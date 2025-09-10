Israeli warplanes struck the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Wednesday, according to Houthi media.

Al-Masirah TV said air defenses engaged Israeli aircraft during the strike.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN confirmed that warplanes struck the Yemeni capital, without giving further details.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Israeli media said Israel was carrying out strikes on Yemen, but there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Sanaa residents told Reuters the attack was on a hideout between two mountains that is used as a command and control headquarters. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear.

Israeli army radio said that among the targets of the attack were the Houthi headquarters and military camps.

The strikes are the latest in more than a year of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthis in Yemen, in response to Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.