Israeli Air Force commanders on Wednesday warned that approximately 970 personnel, including pilots, officers and soldiers, could be expelled if they do not withdraw their signatures from a letter demanding an end to the war in Gaza, local media reported.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that "about 970 aircrew members, some in active reserve service, signed the letter opposing the war but not calling for refusal to serve.”

In recent days, senior air force leaders made personal phone calls to reservists who endorsed the message, urging them to retract their support, the outlet said. Commanders informed the reservists they face dismissal if they refuse to comply, according to Haaretz.

Following the threat, only 25 signatories withdrew their names, while eight others requested to add their signatures.

The letter’s signatories, including senior air force officers and pilots, argue that "the fighting in Gaza serves political interests, not security ones.”

Members of the Israeli opposition have long argued that the war on Gaza is meant to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay in office and has nothing to do with Israel’s security.