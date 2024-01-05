Israeli police placed stringent restrictions on worshippers entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem for Friday prayers.

An official from the Islamic Waqf (Endowments) Department in Jerusalem informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that only 15,000 individuals could attend Friday prayers at the mosque, a significant decrease from the usual 50,000.

The official, choosing to remain anonymous, said: "The prayer halls and courtyards of the mosque were nearly devoid of worshippers due to Israeli restrictions."

The Israeli police have enforced limitations on worshippers' entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque since the commencement of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, with increased restrictions observed on Fridays.

Witnesses said that the Israeli police only allowed elderly people to enter the mosque to perform prayers.

They added that the police attacked worshippers at the Asbat Gate and the Sahira Gate after preventing them from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police were deployed throughout East Jerusalem, setting up barriers at the entrances to the Old City and at the external gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli measures forced hundreds of worshippers to perform prayers in the streets.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli police attacked worshippers in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Old City with wastewater.

Palestinians performed prayers in one of the neighborhood's streets after being prevented from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers.

This marks the 13th consecutive Friday when the Israeli police targeted worshippers in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood.