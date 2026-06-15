Israel's defense minister said Monday that Israeli forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely, just hours after the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are pursuing a clear policy under which the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza for an unlimited period of time, to protect the border and Israeli ... ," Israel Katz said in a statement that did not make any reference to the U.S.-Iran deal.

"The area will be cleared of local residents and all ... infrastructure, both above and below ground – including the houses in the frontline villages that served as ... outposts – will be destroyed."

"Holding territory and maintaining security zones are among the IDF's greatest achievements ... therefore, we oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon, despite all the existing pressures and those that will come," Katz said, adding that Netanyahu had informed President Donald Trump about this.

Katz also warned Iran that if the Islamic Republic attacked Israel in response to its campaign in Lebanon, Israel would retaliate with "full force."

"We will not compromise on Israel's paramount security interest and the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones," he said.

"If Iran attacks Israel over the events in Lebanon, we will strike it with full force and clearly demonstrate the disparity in our capabilities."