Israel said Tuesday it would close the British Consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, which handles relations with Palestinians, in retaliation for Britain's decision to impose trade sanctions on goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the measures include the closure of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, the expulsion of British representatives from the International Gaza Support Center in Kiryat Gat, the termination of British activities to train Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank, as well as the denial of entry to 12 British elected officials and nationals.

The officials to be denied entry to Israel are lawmakers Jeremy Corbyn, Zarah Sultana, Naz Shah, Diane Abbott, Hannah Spencer, Carla Denyer, Sian Berry, Ellie Chowns, John McDonnell, Richard Burgon, Adrian Ramsay, and Fahad Ansari, director of the London-based Riverway to the Sea organization.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced that Britain will impose a trade ban on goods from illegal settlements in West Bank, citing the existence of "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

The U.K.’s measures follow Israeli plans to develop 1,200 new homes in the occupied territory, a move that sparked widespread condemnation from the international community, as all settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.