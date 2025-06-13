Israel launched a sweeping air assault on Iran on Friday, hitting 100 targets – including nuclear and military facilities in Tehran and killing several senior officials, including the armed forces chief of staff, the head of the Revolutionary Guard and top nuclear scientists.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation, warning Israel of a “bitter and painful” reckoning. Iranian media confirmed that a top Revolutionary Guard commander was also among the dead.

In response, Iran fired 100 drones toward Israel, which the Israeli military said were being intercepted by its air defense systems.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News he had prior knowledge of the Israeli operation, which reportedly involved 200 fighter jets. Trump reiterated that Iran “must not have a nuclear bomb.”

The U.S. government clarified it was not involved in the Israeli strikes and cautioned Tehran against targeting American personnel or interests.

But Tehran said the U.S. would be “responsible for consequences,” arguing that Israel’s operation “could not have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the U.S.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation struck at the “heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program,” targeting the atomic facility in Natanz and nuclear scientists.

The campaign against Iran will “continue as many days as it takes,” Netanyahu said, adding in a later video statement that the initial strikes were “very successful.”

Iranian media reported that Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami and armed forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri were killed in the strikes.

Iranian state media said residential buildings in Tehran were also hit, killing a number of civilians, including women and children.

Air traffic was halted at Tehran’s main international airport, Imam Khomeini, while neighboring Iraq also closed its airspace and suspended all flights, state media reported.

Israel declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace as well. Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of an imminent Iranian response.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz said.

An Israeli military official said the army believed Iran could strike “at any minute.”

Oil prices jump, diplomacy rattled

Oil prices surged 12%, while stocks slumped on fears of wider regional conflict, which intensified after Trump warned of a “massive conflict” in the Middle East.

Trump said the U.S. was reducing staff in the region after Iran threatened to target U.S. military bases if war erupted.

He also said a “pretty good” deal on Iran’s nuclear program was “fairly close” but warned that Israel’s offensive might jeopardize it.

“I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it,” Trump said of Israel’s strike. He quickly added, “Might help it actually, but it also could blow it.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not to respond by targeting American bases, emphasizing Washington’s non-involvement.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” Rubio said in a statement.

Before Friday’s attack, Iran had warned it would strike U.S. bases if war broke out.

“All its bases are within our reach. We have access to them, and without hesitation we will target all of them in the host countries,” Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said earlier this week.

Talks in jeopardy as IAEA monitors

The escalating violence has cast doubt on whether a sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, scheduled for Sunday in Oman, will proceed. Still, Trump said Washington is “hoping to get back to the negotiating table.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Natanz was among the sites hit and said it was “closely monitoring” the situation.

“The agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

‘Extremist’ resolution fuels tension

Israel, which relies on U.S. military and diplomatic support, sees Iran as an existential threat.

Netanyahu has signaled a more aggressive posture since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, which triggered Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Since that attack, Iran and Israel have exchanged direct strikes for the first time.

The U.S. and its allies, along with Israel, have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons – a charge Tehran denies.

Israel renewed calls for global action after the IAEA on Wednesday accused Iran of violating its nuclear obligations.

Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, dismissed the resolution as “extremist” and blamed Israeli influence.

In response, Iran said it would build a new enrichment facility at a secure location.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60% – far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal and edging closer to the 90% threshold needed for a nuclear weapon.