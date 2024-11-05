U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pressed Israel to expand and maintain humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza, as the 30-day deadline for improved access outlined in an Oct. 13 letter approaches.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blinken "reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid – including food, medicine and other essential supplies – to civilians across all of Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken emphasized the importance of "ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home, as well as charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that allows the Palestinian population in Gaza to rebuild their lives and advances governance, security and reconstruction," he added.

The two also discussed efforts for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, with Blinken reaffirming the U.S.' "ironclad” commitment to Israel’s security, Miller said

The call followed Miller’s comments at a press briefing Monday when he said that the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza "has not significantly turned around" and the recommendations in the letter remain unmet.

Asked what consequences Israel might face if it does not meet the 30-day requirements, Miller declined to speculate, saying: "I do not know what the factual situation that we will face in that period will be."

"We will continue to follow the law," he added.

In the Oct. 13 letter, the U.S. urged Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian conditions within 30 days or face consequences. The letter, signed by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, conveyed "deep concern" over Gaza's deteriorating situation and urged immediate, sustained action by Israel to address it.

The officials said their departments must under U.S. law "continually assess your government's adherence to" Israel's promises not to obstruct U.S. and U.S.-supported international aid.

Under the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act, military aid must be restricted if a country, like Israel, obstructs the entry of US humanitarian aid or violates international law unless national security exemptions apply.