Recent reports and revelations by lawmakers and the South African government sparked controversy about Israel's use of thousands of mercenaries as it carries out one of the most ruthless attacks against Gaza.

Israel has a history of using mercenaries from various countries, including the U.S., France, Spain, and Ukraine, in its wars since 1948, but the Israeli government has opted to remain silent this time.

On Dec. 7, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed that the number of Israeli soldiers killed by resistance forces was significantly higher than what the Israeli military claimed.

Based on this discrepancy, he suggested that Israel might be using mercenaries in Gaza.

The issue extends beyond the suspicions of the Al-Qassam Brigade. There are calls in the French parliament for the prosecution of dual French citizens fighting alongside the Israeli army in Gaza.

South Africa also took a bold step by threatening legal action against its citizens fighting alongside the Israeli army in Gaza, confirming the presence of mercenaries to support Tel Aviv in its fight against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The interview conducted by Spain's El Mundo newspaper with a Spanish mercenary in the Israeli army provides compelling evidence that Israel employs a small army of mercenaries for a weekly payment of €3,900 (approximately $4,300).

French mercenaries

The revelation by the French radio network Europe1 about 4,185 French Israeli dual citizens enlisting in the Israeli army for the Gaza conflict has stirred controversy in France and beyond.

The report includes testimony from Ethan (22), a French Jewish mercenary and current sergeant in the Israeli army who enlisted two years ago and is currently serving on the front lines in the Gaza Strip.

It prompted action in the French parliament, with MP Thomas Portes calling for the prosecution and condemnation of dual citizen mercenaries involved in war crimes. Portes urged the Justice Minister to ensure their trial on French soil.

The Association France Palestine Solidarity (AFPS) also chimed in, calling the presence of French soldiers in the Israeli army "disgraceful."

South Africa's bold step

The U.S., France, Spain, and Ukraine tolerate their citizens serving in the Israeli army, often portraying them as "heroes" rather than "war criminals" in local media, whereas South Africa takes a different stance.

When South Africa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs learned that citizens are considering or have already joined the Israeli army, it immediately threatened legal action and potential citizenship revocation for dual citizens.

South Africa, one of five countries filing a case with the International Criminal Court against Israel for war crimes in Gaza, saw its President, Cyril Ramaphosa, describe the events in Gaza as "genocide."

The Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern in a statement issued on Dec. 18 over reports of South African citizens and permanent residents considering or joining the Israeli army.

Such a move would violate international law, pave the way for further crimes, and could lead to prosecution of these individuals, the ministry said in a statement, warning its citizens to stay away from such steps.

Israel remains silent

Despite numerous reports that Israel is using mercenaries in Gaza, the Tel Aviv administration remains silent on the matter and refuses to reveal the number of such mercenaries.

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported in 2014 that there were 6,000 mercenaries in the Israeli army, with at least 2,000 of them from the U.S.

A report from the Israeli Knesset Research and Information Center stated that between 2002 and 2012, the annual average number of mercenaries, also known as "lone soldiers," was 5,500.

Israel's silence on the matter of mercenaries is noteworthy, but the statement made by French mercenary Ethan with the approval of his unit's commander stands out.

This also indicates that Israel does not object to foreign soldiers making statements to the foreign media if it serves the purpose of recruiting more mercenaries.

The presence of mercenaries in the Israeli army contributes to lower reported death tolls and allows reserve soldiers to resume civilian roles, thereby supporting the economy.

The expenses for mercenaries are covered by generous aid from the U.S. and donations from the Jewish diaspora.