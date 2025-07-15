At least 12 people were killed in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday when Israel struck the Bekaa Valley in violation of a cease-fire in place, Lebanese state media reported.

Israel's military said it was striking targets belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan force. A military statement claimed Israeli fighter jets launched "numerous strikes" on "Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Bekaa."

The targets included training facilities used to "plan and carry out ... attacks against (Israeli) troops and the State of Israel," it added.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said that "enemy warplanes launched raids on the Wadi Fara area in the northern Bekaa Valley, one of which targeted a camp for displaced Syrians, resulting in the deaths of 12 martyrs, including seven Syrians, and eight wounded."

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the November cease-fire that sought to end over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war that left the group severely weakened.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the latest strikes were "a clear message" to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government "which is responsible for upholding the agreement."

"We will strike every ... and thwart any threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel," he said in a statement of the area bordering Lebanon.

Katz also vowed to "respond with maximum force against any attempt at rebuilding" Hezbollah's capabilities.

The military statement said that since Israel had "eliminated" Radwan force commanders in September, "the unit has been operating to reestablish its capabilities."

Storing weapons and other "activities" at the sites targeted Tuesday were "a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitute a future threat to the State of Israel," it added.

Under the November cease-fire deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the region.

Israel was required to fully withdraw its troops from the country, but has kept them in five places it deems strategic.