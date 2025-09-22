Israel's foreign ministry said it will not allow the massive global civilian Sumud flotilla, which is heading to Gaza, to carry humanitarian aid, to break its unlawful blockade of the Palestinian territory.

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, falsely accusing Hamas of organizing the flotilla to serve the group's purpose, when in reality it was organized by activists from 44 countries.

The ministry said the vessels would be allowed to dock at Ashkelon, from where the aid could be delivered to Gaza.

"If the flotilla participants' genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip," the ministry said, but Israel has been blocking the entry of humanitarian aid, medicine and other types of vital supplies into the enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also carrying prominent pro-Palestinian advocates including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, set sail for Gaza earlier this month from Tunisia after repeated delays.

It aims to break Israel's siege of Gaza and deliver aid to the territory.

Prior to its departure, it said that two of its boats were targeted by drone attacks.

Israel blocked two earlier attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.

The initiative unites four movements: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Sumud Nusantara.

Rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 65,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. The campaign has devastated the territory and pushed it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.