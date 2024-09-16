Israel killed at least 18 people, including 10 from the same family, in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and Monday morning, according to local rescuers and medics.

The 10 were killed and 15 others were injured when an airstrike hit the home of the al-Qassas family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medic at Al-Awda hospital, where the bodies were brought, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Gaza's civil defense agency confirmed the death toll, with its spokesman Mahmud Bassal saying the strike took place Monday morning.

The agency said six Palestinians were killed in a similar airstrike during the night on a house belonging to the Bassal family in Gaza City's Zeitun neighborhood, a regular target of Israeli military raids since its genocidal war began in October.

Two people were killed in another overnight airstrike in Rafah that targeted a house belonging to the Abu Shaar family, the agency said.

Several people were also wounded in these strikes, medics and rescuers said.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have continued relentlessly amid an impasse over a cease-fire deal to facilitate the release of remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The Gaza war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Palestinian resistance groups also seized 251 hostages, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's genocidal war, on the other hand, has so far killed at least 41,206 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry.