The Israeli government will pull its entire negotiating team from cease-fire talks in Doha, Israeli media reported Thursday.

High-level members of the team had been recalled to Israel on Tuesday, with only members of the working-level team remaining in the Qatari capital, according to information from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The families of the hostages still held in Gaza expressed strong criticism of the move.

Points of conflict between the parties include that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is demanding an end to hostilities in exchange for releasing the remaining hostages.

Israel will only agree to this if Hamas lays down its arms and its leadership leaves the Gaza Strip. Hamas has rejected these demands.

Tel Aviv's genocidal policies in Palestine have come under serious criticism.

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Canada recently warned Israel with "concrete measures" over what they described as a "completely disproportionate escalation" in the Gaza Strip. The United Kingdom has already suspended talks on a free trade agreement with Israel, while the EU is reviewing its agreement with Israel.

Israel's genocidal war has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing more than 53,500 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health authorities.