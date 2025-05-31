Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 60 people in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Palestinian authorities said Saturday.

The Health Ministry of Gaza also said 284 people were injured during the same period.

According to the ministry, the current figures do not include the victims registered in hospitals in the north of the war-torn coastal strip, where access remains restricted due to the ongoing fighting.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, the statement added.

Israel resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

While relentless and deadly bombardment intensifies in Gaza, families are being starved and denied the basic means of survival, according to the U.N. and aid agencies.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.