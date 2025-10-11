At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the town of Al-Msayleh in Lebanon’s South Governorate, marking the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement, according to local media outlets.

The state-run National News Agency said that 10 Israeli airstrikes hit six bulldozers on the Al-Msayleh road, resulting in the destruction and burning of numerous vehicles.

One Syrian national was killed in the attack, while another Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women, were injured, the Health Ministry said.

Al-Msayleh road was closed due to significant damage, the Al-Manar channel reported.

Separately, Israeli drones were reported flying over the capital, Beirut, and southern suburbs since early Saturday, according to the agency.

The Israeli army said that it "struck and destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering equipment used to rebuild" its infrastructure in the area was located, it claimed on the social media company, X.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January. But it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.