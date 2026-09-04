Israeli forces on Friday blocked around 100 Israeli peace activists from delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Qusra, a town in the northern occupied West Bank that has been under an Israeli siege for 28 days, according to the Peace Now movement.

Since Aug. 9, Israeli occupiers have besieged three Palestinian homes in Qusra, while the Israeli army has also prevented the families from entering or leaving them, claiming the area is a "closed military zone.”

"Day 28 of the blockade on Qusra. ​About 100 activists arrived to deliver supplies to the besieged families,” the Israeli left-wing Peace Now movement said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"The army blocked us at first, claiming Qusra was a ‘closed military zone.’ Then let us in but on the way back detained us for ‘violating a closed military zone’,” it added.

Peace Now said the field commander currently refused even to allow aid to be brought in to the families, saying they could come out and receive it themselves, although the army prevents Palestinians from leaving their besieged homes.

The siege has coincided with escalating Israeli attacks and measures in and around Qusra, including road closures, the installation of gates and checkpoints and occupier attacks, amid Palestinian fears that these measures could lead to the forced displacement of residents.

The occupied West Bank has seen a sharp rise in occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

In August, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as "terrorists,” warning that such acts cause major damage to Israel’s image.

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and carry out attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians, according to Palestinian figures.

The UN considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied Palestinian territory and regards Israeli changes there, particularly settlement activity, as illegal under international law.