A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed and three others were injured, one critically, during an Israeli army raid in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the incident occurred during an Israeli military incursion into the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin. Nabil Abu Abed, 13, succumbed to his injuries from live bullets, according to Fawaz Hammad, the director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin.

Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin confirmed receiving another injured person with a stable foot injury following the Israeli forces' operation in Qabatiya.

In a separate incident, two Palestinians were injured Saturday by Israeli army gunfire during their storming of the city of Tubas in the northern West Bank.

Palestine TV reported that an Israeli military force, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed Tubas, injuring at least two Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that clashes broke out between Israeli army forces and Palestinians and continued until the Israelis withdrew from the city.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 455 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where it has killed over 32,000 people, mostly women and children.