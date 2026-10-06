Israeli army investigations have found that three people its forces shot in two separate incidents in southern Syria Monday were unarmed, according to Israeli media reports.

In the first incident, the Israeli army announced early Monday that it had killed a "suspect" who allegedly attempted to infiltrate a military post inside the security zone occupied by Israel in southern Syria.

According to the Israeli army’s account, the young man continued attempting to enter the site despite being fired upon. A soldier then fired at him again, killing him. The army later confirmed that the young man was unarmed.

The second incident occurred Monday afternoon, when Israeli forces spotted two people on a motorcycle heading toward a military post in the area the army refers to as the "buffer zone."

The army said its forces carried out what it described as an "arrest procedure for a suspect," which involved firing live ammunition at the motorcycle and resulted in one of the two people being wounded.

The army arrested both men and transferred them to Israel for interrogation, while the wounded man was taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment. The army confirmed later that neither man was armed. No Israeli soldiers were injured in either incident.

The Israeli account of the incidents has been framed in terms of what it claims are "security concerns," with calls "to strengthen security in the Golan and allocate the necessary resources, including maintaining a presence in the buffer zone and the Mount Hermon area."

Incursions, detentions in Quneitra

The two incidents came amid continued Israeli military aggression against Syria. On Oct. 2, Israeli patrols entered the villages of Hamidiyah and Bir Ajam in the Quneitra countryside, searched a number of homes and abducted a young man.

The Sijil Center documented 280 Israeli violations in Syria in September, including ground incursions, with Quneitra governorate recording the highest number.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has continued to violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement through repeated incursions by its forces beyond the buffer zone adjacent to the Golan Heights, extending as far as Mount Hermon, which separates Lebanon from Syria. Israel has also announced its intention to establish a so-called "demilitarized zone" in southern Syria.

Syria, meanwhile, is demanding Israel’s withdrawal from its territory, stressing that all measures taken by Tel Aviv are null and void and have no legal effect under international law.