Israeli army Friday cautioned Palestinians against relocating to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip during the early morning onset of the humanitarian pause.

An Anadolu reporter in the field stated that the Israeli army dropped leaflets on the southern parts of Gaza, including Rafah city, instructing residents not to move to the north despite calls by Palestinians to do so in the afternoon.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip, the war didn't end yet, the humanitarian pause is temporary, and the northern region of Gaza is a war zone," the leaflet conveyed.

It specified that movement is only allowed from the north to the south through the Salahuddin Road on the eastern side of the enclave.

"Returning back to the north is forbidden and dangerous; your destiny and your family’s destiny are in your hands," concluded the leaflet.

Earlier on Thursday, Qatar announced that a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip would commence at 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

Israel initiated relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 14,854, according to the government media office in the blockaded enclave. This includes 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, with more than 36,000 people reported injured.

Approximately 7,000 people, including more than 4,700 children, remain unaccounted for.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.