A 15-year-old boy was killed in an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The dead teen was identified as Mohammad Fayez Balhan, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen in the incident at a refugee camp, the ministry said.

The ministry added two other people were injured by Israeli fire and were admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, triggering clashes with local residents.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claimed that based on intelligence, it was in the camp on an operation to arrest a suspect.

"During the activity, violent riots were instigated in a number of locations," it said.

"As the soldiers left the area, suspects opened fire toward them, hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails. The soldiers responded with live fire."

The boy's death comes as tensions soar in the region since Israeli police attacked and forcibly removed Muslim worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem last week.

The Israeli army is deployed almost daily in the occupied West Bank.

So far, 93 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since the start of the year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

During the period, 16 Israelis, one Italian and one Ukrainian were also killed in alleged Palestinian attacks.

Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967. Today, more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there.

The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem as its capital.