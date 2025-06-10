At least 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded Tuesday when Israeli forces opened fire as thousands of displaced civilians gathered near an aid distribution point run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in central Gaza, according to local health officials.

The attack came just a day after what medics described as a massacre that left 57 Palestinians dead on the final day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest holidays.

Victims from both incidents were rushed to Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, as medical teams struggled to cope with the surge in casualties.

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident. Last week, it warned Palestinians not to approach routes leading to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, describing the roads as closed military zones.

There was no immediate comment from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on Tuesday’s incident.

Palestinians approach to collect aid supplies from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 29, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The foundation began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of aid distribution that the United Nations says is neither impartial nor neutral.

However, many Gazans say they must walk for hours to reach the sites, meaning they have to start traveling well before dawn to have any chance of receiving food.

While the foundation has said there have been no incidents at its so-called secure distribution sites, Palestinians seeking aid have reported disorder, and access routes have been beset by chaos and deadly violence.

“I went there at 2 a.m. hoping to get some food. On my way, I saw people returning empty-handed,” said Mohammad Abu Amr, 40, a father of two. “They said aid packages had run out in five minutes. This is insane and not enough.”

“Tens of thousands arrive from central and northern areas too. Some of them walked more than 20 kilometers (12 miles), only to return home disappointed,” he told Reuters via a chat app. He said he heard gunfire but did not see what happened.

Israel allowed limited U.N.-led operations to resume on May 19 after an 11-week blockade in the enclave of 2.3 million people, where experts have warned that famine looms. The U.N. has described the aid reaching Gaza as “a drop in the ocean.”

Witnesses said at least 40 trucks carrying flour for U.N. warehouses were looted by desperate displaced Palestinians as well as thieves near the Nabulsi roundabout along Gaza City’s coastal road.

The war erupted following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 251 hostages.

Israel’s military campaign has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s health authorities, and flattened much of the coastal enclave.