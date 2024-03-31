Israeli forces killed more than 400 Palestinians and demolished over 1,050 homes during a 13-day raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office reported Saturday.

The Gaza-based government Media Office said Israeli forces detained and tortured hundreds of patients, displaced individuals and health care workers in and around the hospital.

A statement highlighted the dire situation of 107 patients and 60 health care workers trapped in the hospital under inhumane conditions without water, medicine, food or electricity.

It accused Israel of obstructing attempts by international organizations to evacuate the patients, putting their lives at risk.

The Gaza government held "the American administration, the international community and some European countries fully responsible for participating in the genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip."

Calling for concrete action to halt the attacks on hospitals and the destruction in Gaza, the government urged "international organizations, Arab and Islamic countries, to move beyond condemnation and silence and take real measures to stop the genocide assaults."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in which less than 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed by Israel in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.