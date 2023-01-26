At least nine Palestinians were killed, including a 60-year-old woman, and several others wounded during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank's Jenin on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said.

The latest violence occurred in what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in the Jenin refugee camp, a flashpoint area of the West Bank that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids.

The Israeli military said forces were operating in the area but did not immediately provide any other details. Israeli media claimed troops came under fire during the raid.

Palestinian Health Minister May al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting. She also accused the military of firing tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital, causing children to choke. The military had no immediate comment.

Jenin hospital identified the woman killed as Magda Obaid. The Palestinian Health Ministry earlier identified another one of the dead as Saeb Azriqi, 24, who was brought to a hospital in critical condition after being shot and died from his wounds.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.

29 and counting

Thursday's violence brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 29. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

According to AFP figures, at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories last year.

The Palestinian envoy in Ankara on Jan. 17 put the death toll for Palestinians at 230, making last year the deadliest in seven years.

The majority of the fatalities were in the West Bank, while 49 Palestinians were killed in a three-day conflict in Gaza.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say they further entrench Israel's 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for their future state.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for state.