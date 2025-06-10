A Palestinian photojournalist was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, raising the number of journalists killed since October 2023 to 227, local authorities reported Tuesday.

Momen Abu Alof, a freelance photojournalist, died alongside three ambulance workers when Israeli forces opened fire during a humanitarian mission in eastern Gaza City, the government media office said.

The office condemned what it called the “systematic targeting, killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation.”

It urged the international community and relevant media and press organizations worldwide to condemn the Israeli “crimes” and hold Israel accountable for its ongoing violations.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, Palestinian journalists have faced extreme risks to their lives, with dozens killed while covering events in the field, despite wearing press vests and operating from well-known locations.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, has pursued a devastating offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.