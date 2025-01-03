The Israeli army warned the management, medical staff, and patients at Al-Awda Hospital in the Gaza Strip to evacuate immediately, stating that the hospital would be targeted with everyone inside if they failed to comply, another example of its outrageous war crimes in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army has already attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital putting them out of service, while the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza is still struggling to offer services and received harsh criticism from the U.N. for crossing the line on health rights in Gaza.

According to a statement by the Al-Awda Hospital management, the Israeli army ordered the medical staff and patients to immediately leave.

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Centre said the Israeli forces stormed the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, threatened its staff and patients, and ordered its immediate evacuation.

The doctor in charge of the hospital stated that the facility had run out of all medical supplies, calling for urgent international action to save the lives of wounded civilians.

Last Friday, Israeli forces also stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, set it on fire, rendered it out of service, and detained over 350 people inside, including its director Hussam Abu Safiya.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military has been targeting Gaza's health sector, bombing and besieging hospitals, issuing evacuation orders, and preventing the entry of medical supplies, especially in northern Gaza, which was re-invaded on Oct. 5.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed over 45,650 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.