The Israeli army set fire to a government hospital in southern Lebanon on Friday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency said Israeli forces ignited the government hospital in the town of Mays al-Jabal in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.

The agency did not immediately provide information on the extent of the damage or whether there were casualties.

Separately, the agency reported movements by Israeli military vehicles inside the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Israeli forces also carried out an explosion in the town of Al-Bayyadah, while artillery shelling targeted Al-Mansouri, it reported.

The Israeli army has not immediately commented on the reports.

The attacks come in spite of a US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon and still occupies areas in the south, some for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the overall casualties from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, had reached 8,953 killed and 30,643 injured.