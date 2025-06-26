Israeli forces on Thursday killed 35 more Palestinians, including four individuals waiting to receive humanitarian aid, rescue workers in Gaza confirmed.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence agency, told AFP that 35 people were killed by Israeli fire in various locations throughout the Gaza Strip.

They included "four who were waiting for humanitarian aid," he added. The military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, saying it required further information.

A medical source told Anadolu that four people were killed and many others injured in a strike targeting a home in Jabalia town in northern Gaza.

Three others were killed when a drone shelled a group of civilians in the Zaytoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City, he added. Another civilian was transferred to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital due to his critical condition.

The official news agency WAFA, citing medical sources, said that Israeli forces shelled a home in western Gaza City, killing six people and injuring 20 others.

Nine other Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City, a medical source said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that three people were killed and others injured by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid near a distribution point at the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli artillery shelling in eastern Deir al-Balah, medics said.

Two other people were injured by Israeli fire in the Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli strikes also hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing five people, including two children.

Three more people lost their lives in two separate Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, a medical source said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.