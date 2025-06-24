At least 50 civilians, many of them seeking food, were killed and more than 200 wounded in new Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

A medical source told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that 37 people lost their lives in Israeli army fire while waiting near an aid distribution point in the so-called Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza and in a strike on a house in eastern Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that it had received 146 people injured, including 62 critically, by Israeli fire at an aid distribution point in Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.

According to witnesses, several bodies are still scattered on the ground near the Netzarim Corridor, with medics unable to recover them due to the Israeli shelling.

"It was a massacre," said Ahmed Halawa. He said tanks and drones fired at people, "even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded."

Hossam Abu Shahada, another eyewitness, said drones were flying over the area, watching the crowds first, then there was gunfire from tanks and drones as people were moving eastward.

He described a "chaotic and bloody" scene as people attempted to escape.

He said he saw at least three people lying on the ground motionless and many others wounded as he fled the site.

Eight more people were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, medics said.

Three other people were killed and others injured by Israeli shelling on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in northern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The source added that the bodies of two people killed in previous Israeli attacks were retrieved in Khan Younis.

According to the U.N. Human Rights Office, at least 503 Palestinian aid seekers have been killed and 3,000 others injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since May 27.

The deaths were the latest in Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the strip’s Health Ministry.

Israel launched its genocidal war after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages.

Most of the hostages were released by cease-fire agreements.