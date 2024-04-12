Several journalists were injured in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Friday.

Medical sources reported that among the injured were field journalists from the TRT Arabic channel covering the Gaza attacks.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 33,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.