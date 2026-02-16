Israel faced widespread condemnation Monday over its decision to approve a process to register land in the occupied West Bank as "state property," amid fears it would only speed up annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Tel Aviv's Foreign Ministry claimed the measure, approved late Sunday, would enable "transparent and thorough clarification of rights to resolve legal disputes" and was needed after unlawful land registration in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

However, Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan all criticized the move as illegal under international law.

Ankara strongly condemned the decision in a Foreign Ministry statement, saying that the move aims to impose Israel's "authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities."

"This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel's unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void," the ministry added.

"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the ministry added, saying that the expansionist policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government undermine peace efforts and damage prospects for a two-state solution.

Türkiye called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israeli attempts to create facts on the ground.

The ministry added that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to "establish an independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Egyptian government struck a similar note, calling it a "dangerous escalation aimed at consolidating Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territories."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the "decision to convert West Bank lands into so-called 'state property,'" saying it would "deprive the Palestinian people of their rights."

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority called for international intervention to prevent the "de facto beginning of the annexation process and the undermining of the foundations of the Palestinian state."

Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now called the measure a "mega land grab."

Jonathan Mizrachi, the Israeli NGO's co-director, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) Monday that the measure would attribute new resources for land registration in the occupied West Bank.

The process will take place only in Area C, which constitutes some 60% of West Bank territory and is under Israeli security and administrative control.

"There was a lot of ambiguity regarding the land, and Israel decided now to deal with it," he said, adding that the existing ambiguity over Area C land ownership is likely to be used against Palestinians.

"A lot of land that Palestinians consider theirs, they will find out it's not theirs under this new registration process," he said, adding the move will further the Israeli right's annexation agenda.

A young shepherd tends his flock in the hills near the village of Asira al-Shamaliya, north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Changing demography

Palestinians see the West Bank as foundational to any future Palestinian state, but many on Israel's religious right want to take over the land.

Last week, Israel's security cabinet approved a series of measures backed by far-right ministers to tighten control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo accords, in place since the 1990s.

Those measures, which also sparked international backlash, include allowing Jewish Israelis to buy West Bank land directly and allowing Israeli authorities to administer certain religious sites in areas under the Palestinian Authority's control.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

The latest Israeli initiatives come amid a wider context of increasing attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the territory, according to rights groups.

"We are witnessing rapid steps to change permanently the demography of the occupied Palestinian territory, stripping its people of their lands and forcing them to leave," U.N. rights chief Volker Türk said in a recent statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has opposed Israel's annexation of the West Bank, saying stability in the territory helps keep Israel secure.

However, Trump has held off from directly criticizing the latest Israeli measures, despite the international outrage.

Excluding Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements and outposts, which are illegal under international law.

Around 3 million Palestinians live in the territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967.