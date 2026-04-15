Israel’s High Court Wednesday began hearing a petition demanding the removal of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over allegations that he improperly interfered in police affairs.

Amid concerns over potential disruptions inside the courtroom, the judges decided to hold the hearing without public attendance, while broadcasting the proceedings live, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ahead of the session, dozens of Ben-Gvir supporters gathered outside the court building, carrying signs reading "It’s time to tell the High Court: Enough" and "End the judicial dictatorship."

Ben-Gvir arrived outside the courtroom and addressed his supporters, saying: "Gali Baharav-Miara (The government’s legal adviser) says that I am deciding policy and changing the police – she is correct."

"More than half a million voters chose us to bring about real change," the far-right minister claimed.

He continued, warning the High Court: "Do not drag Israel into a constitutional crisis, division, or polarization. Democracy will not fall. Legal dictatorship will fall."

For his part, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the government would not respect any ruling by the High Court of Justice ordering Ben-Gvir's removal, according to the Times of Israel news portal.

"The hearing taking place this morning to oust Minister Ben-Gvir is unlawful, and the decision of the judges will, regardless, have zero validity," Levin added.

"My friend, Minister Ben-Gvir, will continue to serve in his position by virtue of the decision of the people and the trust of the Knesset," the justice minister went on.

Petitioners are seeking to compel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Ben-Gvir over allegations of his "repeated and unlawful interference in operational police matters, his politicization of police appointments and his overt interference in police investigations," according to Israeli media.