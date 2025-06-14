Tehran will burn if it continues firing missiles, Israeli defense minister warned Saturday.

Speaking after an assessment meeting with the army's chief of staff, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.

"The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and bringing about a reality in which they -- especially the residents of Tehran -- will pay a heavy price because of the criminal harm to Israeli civilians," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement.

"If (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front -- Tehran will burn."

His comments come after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight Saturday following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear program Friday morning.