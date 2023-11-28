Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has threatened an all-out war across Gaza once the ongoing humanitarian truce is over.

Gallant said Monday that once the Israel-Hamas truce ends, the army will resume its military operation throughout the entire Gaza Strip with greater strength.

"You now have a few days. We will return to fighting. We will use the same amount of power and more," Gallant said while meeting with Israeli troops, according to the Times of Israel news website

"We will fight in the entire Strip," he added.

"Remember that while you are organizing and resting and investigating, the enemy is also doing the same," he said, referring to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Qatar announced an agreement late Monday on extending a four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

It has since killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.