An Israeli delegation arrived in Qatar on Sunday for further Gaza truce talks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson confirmed.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on the next stage of the cease-fire are set to start this week following Netanyahu's visit to the United States last week.

However, a source in Netanyahu's office said the Israeli delegation at this point will only discuss technical issues, rather than the bigger matters that are supposed to be hammered out, including the administration of post-war Gaza.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise call for Palestinians to be displaced from Gaza and for the enclave to come under the ownership of the U.S., which would rebuild it.

U.S. officials have since toned down some of Trump's remarks, saying Palestinians could return to Gaza once it was cleared of unexploded ordnance and rebuilt.

Still, Trump's plan was widely panned with some critics saying it amounted to "ethnic cleansing." Israeli officials have welcomed it.

Netanyahu's security cabinet was scheduled to discuss Trump's proposal, as well as the second stage of the cease-fire, on Tuesday, the source in his office said.

The first stage of the cease-fire which began on Jan. 19 is meant to last six weeks and includes the release by Hamas of 33 Israeli hostages in return for Israel freeing almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners from its jails.

Images of three hostages freed on Saturday, looking gaunt and weak, shocked Israelis. "Yesterday we got our father back. He lost much of his weight but not his spirit," said Yulie Ben Ami, whose father Ohad was freed. "He survived hell."