Lebanon denounced an Israeli drone strike Thursday in Sidon, a southern city, that killed three civilians and wounded several Lebanese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers, calling it a "war crime."

The U.N. mission reported that five peacekeepers were injured in the attack, which occurred near a military checkpoint in Sidon.

The injuries occurred when a convoy from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), bringing newly arrived peacekeepers to the southern region, was struck by the drone near Sidon.

The Lebanese army confirmed that the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone targeting a vehicle, which killed three people inside and injured three soldiers stationed at a nearby military checkpoint.

In response, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns the Israeli assault and called on the international community to denounce such attacks and hold Israel accountable.

The ministry described the attack as "an escalation in Israel's targeting of UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers and civilians, constituting war crimes and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

It reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the essential role of UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese army in maintaining security and stability along Lebanon's internationally recognized borders, especially amid continued Israeli escalations threatening regional peace.

The ministry also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701, stressing the need for its full and balanced implementation to protect UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers and civilians and to achieve sustainable security in the area.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, marking an escalation in the year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.