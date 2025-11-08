An Israeli drone attack on Saturday injured seven people in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, marking another violation of the cease-fire declared in late 2024, according to local media reports.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, according to the National News Agency NNA.

The agency, citing a Health Ministry statement, said that seven people were wounded, without providing details on their conditions.

The strike comes amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of air raids Thursday on several southern towns after warning residents to evacuate, the broadest such evacuation order since the cease-fire took effect.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the cease-fire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.