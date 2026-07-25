Israeli forces detained at least 70 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, while eight Palestinians were injured in a separate attack by Israeli settlers, according to Palestinian media and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The official Voice of Palestine radio reported that Israeli forces detained more than 40 young Palestinian men during an ongoing raid in the town of Tell, west of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The broadcaster said Israeli troops seized a residential home and turned it into a temporary field interrogation center.

It added that Israeli forces were conducting extensive raids on homes throughout the town while surrounding it from all directions.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages across the West Bank following an attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to Palestinian sources and witnesses, Israeli settlers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to homes and other property.

Four Palestinians were killed Friday in an attack involving Israeli settlers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces launched widespread raids before dawn in the city of Jenin and several towns and villages across the governorate.

Troops also searched several homes and detained five Palestinians as military operations continued in several parts of the governorate, according to local sources cited by the agency. Separately, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians in the Bethlehem governorate.

In another incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said eight Palestinians were injured, including six who were shot with live ammunition, in an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Farata, east of Qalqilya in the northwestern West Bank. The organization did not immediately provide further details on the attack or the conditions of those injured.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, the Israeli military detained at least six Palestinians during extensive raids across neighborhoods and towns in the Jenin governorate amid a heavy military deployment and continued troop movements.

Israeli forces also raided the city of Tubas and the Al-Far'a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, launching a large-scale campaign of raids on Palestinian homes.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces detained 13 Palestinians in various areas of the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces raided Hebron and detained eight Palestinians.