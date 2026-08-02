Israeli forces launched a new incursion into southern Syria's Quneitra province Sunday, establishing a temporary checkpoint to search civilians and passing vehicles, state-run news agency SANA reported.

A patrol of three Israeli military vehicles advanced along the al-Hiran-al-Rafid Road in the southern countryside of Quneitra, where troops established a checkpoint to inspect passersby and vehicles.

No arrests or clashes were reported.

The latest incursion came a day after the Israeli army raided and searched a house in Wadi al-Ruqqad in the western countryside of neighboring Daraa province, according to Syria's Alikhbariah TV.

"An Israeli occupation forces patrol raided a house in Wadi al-Ruqqad in western Daraa countryside and conducted a search," the channel reported.

The broadcaster did not provide further details about the operation.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches and arrests, over the months.

Several Israeli settler groups have also regularly infiltrated Syrian territory in attempts to grab land to establish a Jewish outpost.

The Israeli violations intensified after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.