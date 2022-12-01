Two more Palestinians have been killed in what was the latest in a series of deadly clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in recent days.

A 26-year-old and a 27-year-old were killed in the northern city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday.

In response, a general strike was declared in the city which is considered a stronghold for Palestinian protesters.

According to the Israeli army, which identifies violent protesters as terrorists, three suspects were arrested during a raid in which shots were fired at soldiers who then allegedly returned the fire.

One of those killed was allegedly a senior member of the Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad.

Israeli military blames the group for involvement in several armed attacks on security forces in the past. The second man killed had also carried out attacks, it claimed.

The incident came after four Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Tuesday, while a fifth was killed after an alleged car attack.

The situation in the occupied West Bank has been tense for months.

Following a series of attacks on Israelis that began in March, the army has been conducting an increasing number of raids.

According to the Health Ministry, 158 Palestinians have been killed this year in connection with military operations, in clashes, or in attacks they were carrying out.

There are also increasing reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists, or soldiers.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. The Palestinians want the territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.