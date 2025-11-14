The Palestinian Authority said Thursday that Israeli soldiers fatally shot two 15-year-old boys in the occupied West Bank, while Israel described the youths as “terrorists” allegedly en route to carry out an attack.

The incident comes amid a surge in settler violence across the West Bank in recent weeks, a trend that has drawn mounting international condemnation and even rare criticism from within Israel’s military and government.

“A short while ago, IDF soldiers operating near the community of Karmei Zur eliminated two terrorists who were on their way to carry out a terror attack,” the Israeli military said in a statement, offering no further details.

Palestinian officials likewise released no additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The deaths occurred as Israel announced Thursday that it had received the body of one of the last four remaining hostages held in Gaza from the International Committee of the Red Cross under the ongoing cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Later in the day, Israeli authorities said forensic teams had confirmed the remains were those of Meny Godard, 73, who was killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel.

Meanwhile, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli settlers set ablaze the Hajja Hamida mosque near the town of Deir Istiya in the north.

“This blatantly violates the sanctity of places of worship and reflects the deep-rooted racism driving settlers under the protection of the occupying government,” the ministry said.

AFP photographs from the scene showed burned copies of the Quran, walls blackened by smoke and graffiti on a mosque wall.

The Israeli military said security forces were dispatched after receiving “a report and footage ... regarding suspects who set fire to a mosque and sprayed graffiti.”

In a statement, it said no suspects were identified after a review of the incident, which was handed over to Israeli police and the security agency.

“The IDF condemns any form of violence and will continue to operate to safeguard security and order in the area,” it added.

‘Red line’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, with his spokesman saying “such acts of violence and desecration of religious sites are unacceptable.”

“Such incidents are part of an increasing pattern of extremist violence that is inflaming tensions and must stop immediately,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Thursday’s arson attack came a day after the Israeli army chief pledged to halt settler violence.

“We are aware of the recent violent incidents in which Israeli civilians attacked Palestinians and Israelis. I strongly condemn them,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

“These acts contradict our values, cross a red line and divert the attention of our troops from their mission,” he said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and more than 500,000 Israelis now live in settlements.

A minority of these settlers engage in violence against Palestinians, who complain Israeli forces rarely make arrests.

All settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

Earlier this month, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said October 2025 was the worst month for settler violence since it began recording in 2006, with at least 264 attacks that caused casualties or property damage.

Almost none of the perpetrators have been held to account by Israeli authorities.

Violence has surged across the West Bank since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023.

At least 1,003 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.