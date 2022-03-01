Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The state news agency Wafa said Abdullah al-Hosari, 22, and Shadi Najm, 18, were killed in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Three other Palestinians were injured with one of them critical, Jenin hospital director Wissam Abu Bakr told the official Voice of Palestine radio.

According to eyewitnesses, clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces following a raid on the camp on Tuesday.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided a house in the camp and took a Palestinian into custody.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.