Israeli forces conducted raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, detaining and interrogating dozens of Palestinians, according to witnesses.

The Israeli army stormed the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, the town of al-Mughayyir in Ramallah, and the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, the witnesses reported.

Video footage showed about 30 Palestinians being held inside a house for field interrogation in al-Mughayyir.

Witnesses said two people were detained while the rest were released, adding that at least 20 Palestinians were also interrogated in the field in the Aida refugee camp.

Wednesday’s raids came as the Israeli army has continued a deadly military offensive in the northern West Bank since January, killing over 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 938 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the onset of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.