Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and targeted Palestinians worshipping inside the mosque for the second time on Wednesday.

LATEST — Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for second time, attack Palestinian worshippers insidehttps://t.co/tEgfZ0IwQp pic.twitter.com/PNoQe2BsHw — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 5, 2023

Israeli police stormed the mosque after tarawih prayers and attacked worshippers with batons and rubber bullets, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The police tried to remove worshippers and also threw stun grenades after they resisted, the report said.

The Israeli army also set off raid sirens Wednesday in settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip following reports of rockets launching from the enclave, according to officials.

Namazın bitmesinin ardından içeridekileri çıkarmaya çalışan İsrail polisi ile Kıble Mescidi'ndekiler arasında arbede yaşandı. İsrail polisi, Kıble Mescidi'ne sığınan Müslümanlara kauçuk kaplı mermi ve ses bombalarıyla müdahale etti.

Aynıca İsrail polisi, Aksa avlusu içinde baskına tepki gösterenlere de coplarla müdahalede bulundu.

The army said two projectiles were fired from Gaza late Wednesday.

It added, however, that one failed to cross into Israel and the other landed in an open area near the fence with Gaza.

There were no reports of property damage or human injuries.

The development came as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers.

The Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the flashpoint site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

However, witnesses put the number at over 500, who were arrested and taken in for questioning, according to Reuters.

The incident, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover, came amid fears that tensions built up during a year of escalating violence could be unleashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where clashes in 2021 set off a 10-day war in Gaza.