The Israeli government has defended a draconian media law that bars international media from Gaza, telling the Supreme Court that it was necessary due to security risks in the Palestinian territory.

Since Israel launched its genocidal Gaza war in October 2023, following a Hamas incursion, the authorities have barred foreign journalists from independently entering the devastated coastal enclave.

Instead, Israel has allowed only a limited number of reporters to enter Gaza on a case-by-case basis, embedded with its military forces inside the blockaded territory.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents hundreds of foreign journalists working in Israel and the Palestinian territories, filed a petition with the Supreme Court in 2024 seeking immediate and unrestricted access for international media to the Gaza Strip.

Since then, the court has given several extensions to the Israeli authorities to come up with a plan, but at a hearing last month, it set Jan. 4 as a final deadline.

Late Sunday, the Israeli government filed its response with the court, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

In the submission, the government said the ban on media access to Gaza should continue, citing security risks in the territory.

"Even at this time, entry of journalists into the Gaza Strip without escort, as requested in the petition, should not be permitted," said the government submission.

"This is for security reasons, based on the position of the defence establishment, which maintains that a security risk associated with such entry still exists."

The government said the cease-fire in Gaza, which came into effect on Oct. 10, continues to face regular threats.

At least 420 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since the cease-fire took effect, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said three of its soldiers have also been killed by resistance members during the same period.

Last month, Defense Minister Israel Katz told parliament that the military's swift responses to cease-fire violations by Hamas could endanger journalists, according to Israeli media reports.

The government said in its submission that the search for the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza is ongoing, suggesting that allowing journalists into the Palestinian territory at this stage could hinder the operation.

The remains of Ran Gvili, whose body was taken to Gaza after he was killed during the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, have still not been recovered despite the cease-fire.

All of the other 250 hostages seized on that day – both the living and the deceased – have been returned to Israel.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the matter, though it is unclear when a decision will be handed down.

An AFP journalist sits on the board of the FPA.