The Israeli air force said it carried out its first airstrikes on neighboring Lebanon in seven years Thursday following a second day of rocket fire across the border.

"Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the air force tweeted. "In response ... fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched."

It added that "an additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past was struck as well."

The Israeli army said Lebanon would be held responsible for all actions launched from its territory, as it attacked the sites in southern Lebanon. It warned against any further attacks on Israeli territory or its population, according to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

Israeli aircraft routinely strike suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria but it was the first time since 2014 that they had hit targets in Lebanon, the air force confirmed.

Lebanon's Al-Manar television, run by Iran-allied militant group Hezbollah, said Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes at around 12:40 a.m. (9:45 p.m. GMT) outside the town of Mahmudiya, some 7 miles from the border. Lebanon's official National News Agency also reported the strikes but provided few details. It was the second straight day that Israel had reported rocket fire from Lebanon.

Three rockets were fired on Wednesday, two of which reached Israel, striking near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, where four people were treated for "stress symptoms."

In response to that attack, the Israeli army carried out three rounds of retaliatory shelling on south Lebanon. It triggered multiple bush fires in the tinder-dry conditions but there were no reports of casualties.

The Lebanese army said 92 artillery shells fired by Israel landed in southern Lebanon following the Wednesday rocket fire. It said it was investigating who fired the rockets.

Cease-fire calls

The exchange came as thousands of grief-stricken Lebanese marked the first anniversary of a devastating explosion in Beirut port that killed at least 214 people and irreparably scarred the nation's psyche.

The then government resigned in the face of a wave of popular anger but a year later, despite a worsening economic meltdown, no replacement administration has been formed.

Israel has warned repeatedly that it will not allow the power vacuum in Beirut to undermine security on its northern border.

The military said it "views the state of Lebanon as responsible for all actions originating in its territory, and warns against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty."

The U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL, which has been deployed in Lebanon since 1978 and has patrolled the border since a devastating conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in 2006, called for restraint from all sides.

"UNIFIL's head of mission and force commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, was in immediate contact with the parties," the force said in a statement Wednesday. "He urged them to cease fire and to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, especially on this solemn anniversary," it added, according to remarks carried by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"It is imperative to restore stability immediately so UNIFIL can begin its investigation."

Israel and Lebanon are technically at war and tensions routinely flare at the border. Much of the animosity is linked to Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, has strong ties to the Lebanese government and considers Israel to be an archenemy.