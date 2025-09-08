Israeli warplanes struck western Syria on Monday night in what local media called the latest breach of the country’s sovereignty.

The strike targeted the outskirts of Homs city, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No details were yet available about injuries or damage.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that "the Israeli strike near Homs targeted a military unit south of the city."

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the overthrow of the Assad regime in December, amid its ongoing genocide in Gaza and regional attacks.