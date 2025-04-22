A Hamas delegation traveled to Cairo on Tuesday to explore "new ideas" for a Gaza cease-fire, a group official said, as Israeli airstrikes killed 26 people across the enclave.

The renewed effort follows Hamas' rejection last week of Israel's latest proposal to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

Talks have so far failed to produce any breakthrough since Israel resumed its air and ground assault on Gaza from March 18, ending a two-month cease-fire.

"The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss new ideas aimed at reaching a cease-fire," the Hamas official said, adding the team included the group's chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.

The latest round of discussions comes a day after newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, urged Hamas to accept a deal that would secure the release of hostages in exchange for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"When that happens and hostages are released, which is an urgent matter for all of us, then we hope that the humanitarian aid will flow and flow freely, knowing it will be done without Hamas being able to confiscate and abuse their own people," Huckabee said in a video statement.

Israel blocked all aid to Gaza on March 2, days before launching its renewed offensive.

Israel has accused the Palestinian resistance group of diverting aid, which Hamas denies.

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X on Tuesday.

"Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade ... Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war."

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, brokered a truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas which began on Jan. 19 and enabled a surge in aid, alongside the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

But that truce collapsed after disagreements emerged over the terms of the next stage.

TOPSHOT - Men inspect destroyed bulldozers and other vehicles at the Jabalia municipality garage, which was hit by Israeli bombardment, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2025. Israel on March 18 resumed its intense military offensive in the Palestinian territory after a ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19 fell apart two months later over differences regarding its next phase. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

Israeli strikes continue

Hamas had insisted that negotiations be held for a second phase of the truce, leading to a permanent end to the war, as outlined in the January framework.

Israel, by contrast, sought an extension of the first phase.

Following the impasse, Israel blocked aid to Gaza and resumed its military campaign.

Most recently, Israel proposed a 45-day cease-fire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages – an offer Hamas rejected last week.

Gaza's civil defense agency said that a spate of Israeli airstrikes since dawn Tuesday killed at least 26 people across the territory.

Among the fatalities were nine people when a house was struck in central Khan Yunis, Mohammad Mughayyir, a senior official from the agency told AFP, adding that six others remain trapped under the rubble.

More than 10 houses were also destroyed in the strikes, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal earlier told AFP, adding that an air strike also destroyed bulldozers and equipment belonging to the Jabalia municipality in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the latest strikes.

Israel has killed at least 1,890 people in Gaza since the military resumed its offensive, bringing the total death toll since the genocidal war erupted to at least 51,266, according to the Health Ministry