Israeli police arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of assaulting a French nun in Jerusalem, authorities said Wednesday, as concerns grow over rising attacks targeting Christians in the region.

In a statement, police said it had received a report on Tuesday about an assault on a nun in East Jerusalem.

"After an extensive search, the suspect, 36, was located and arrested by police officers,” the statement said.

Police said that the suspect has been referred for investigation on suspicion of a racially motivated assault.

Police are set to request the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court later Wednesday to extend his detention.

A photo released by police showed the nun with injuries to her head.

Hundreds of clergy and nuns from around the world serve in churches and religious institutions in East Jerusalem.

Recent years have seen a noticeable rise in attacks by Israelis against Christian and Muslim clergy, as well as against religious sites in the occupied city.

Churches in East Jerusalem have repeatedly called on Israeli authorities to take firm action to stop such attacks.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements in the occupied West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, and carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources.

Since October 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and injured about 12,000 others.