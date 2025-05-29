The Israeli military carried out a forced evacuation of al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, hospital officials said Thursday.

"Israeli occupation forces are currently carrying out a forced evacuation of patients and medical staff from inside Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, the only hospital that was still operating in the northern Gaza Strip," the hospital said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.