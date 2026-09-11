The Israeli army launched a surprise military drill in the occupied West Bank on Friday, mobilizing all battalions in its division operating the Palestinian territory.

The exercise comes amid ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians and ahead of the Jewish holiday season.

In a statement, the army said the drill was launched to test the preparedness and operational readiness of its forces.

It added that all battalions of the West Bank Division had been mobilized to respond to "various surprise scenarios."

The army claimed the exercise was part of its preparations for the upcoming Jewish holidays.

The holiday period begins Friday with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 20 and Sukkot on Sept. 25.

Israel routinely tightens its military measures and restrictions on Palestinian movement across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during Jewish holidays.

According to the army, the drill will continue until Friday afternoon and involve the deployment and intensified movement of Israeli security forces throughout the territory.

The West Bank has witnessed continued Israeli escalation, including raids on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps, as well as arrests, demolitions and land bulldozing.

Raids by security forces and occupier violence, meanwhile, have particularly increased since the Gaza war.​​​​​​​

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967 and has established settlements there that are considered illegal under international law.